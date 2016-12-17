Sacramento just issued 1,744 late-night parking tickets. Here’s where ...

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy Pause

1:40 Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley

1:03 Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

0:48 Firefighters rescue three men and a dog from rising river

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family