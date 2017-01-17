Citrus Heights principal pleaded no contest to molesting young girls. So why isn’t he on public Megan’s list?

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

2:31 North Sacramento's MLK March stays in the neighborhood

0:22 Water flows into vineyard

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding