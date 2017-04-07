Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed
Dave Goudie, a former Goodwill outlet employee who witnessed the death of Abraham Garza, said the young father's death could have been prevented with proper training. Cal-OSHA has hit Sacramento Goodwill with more than $100,000 in fines for safety violations.
Hector AmezcuaThe Sacramento Bee
More Videos
1:17
Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed
3:28
Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart
1:18
UC Davis chancellor sent officials overseas, across country to learn image-boosting techniques
1:24
Hazardous lead levels found in Mangan Park outside gun range, city fences off building
2:02
Gun range in south Sacramento park leaked toxic lead dust
1:39
Video: Former Cal Fire cadet describes how he cheated on tests
1:20
Video: How the collapsed Folsom stairway was built
0:52
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
2:28
Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012
1:16
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice
0:38
Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'