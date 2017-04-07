More Videos

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

1:18 UC Davis chancellor sent officials overseas, across country to learn image-boosting techniques

1:24 Hazardous lead levels found in Mangan Park outside gun range, city fences off building

2:02 Gun range in south Sacramento park leaked toxic lead dust

1:39 Video: Former Cal Fire cadet describes how he cheated on tests

1:20 Video: How the collapsed Folsom stairway was built

0:52 Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

2:28 Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'