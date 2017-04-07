Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

Dave Goudie, a former Goodwill outlet employee who witnessed the death of Abraham Garza, said the young father's death could have been prevented with proper training. Cal-OSHA has hit Sacramento Goodwill with more than $100,000 in fines for safety violations.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

