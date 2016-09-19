Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

1:47 Sacramento Bee readers share photos of their dogs enjoying great outdoors Pause

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'

0:29 Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal

0:51 Protesters cite animal rights, Cesar Chávez in opposing Burger Battle

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

2:26 What is the harvest moon? It's rising today

2:15 Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

0:16 Fire causes problems near Cal Expo

0:56 Grass Fire on parkway near Cal Expo

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home