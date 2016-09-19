Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) New Sacramento arena relies on city parking fees – plus lots of cash from Kings
Welcome to Golden 1 Center. That'll be $18.3 million, please.
2) Planned Jewish deli on K Street will be ‘a classic delicatessen for modern times’
Co-chairs of the long-running Jewish Food Faire in Carmichael – the 39th edition of which will happen on Sunday, Sept. 18 – have secured a prime space near the new arena for a planned delicatessen.
3) Are California’s hybrid and electric vehicle markets losing power?
Are hybrid and electric vehicles losing their juice in California, far and away the nation’s leading market for those auto segments?
4) A talker: Fired, retired or expired: Why is Sacramento’s police chief walking away?
Sam Somers Jr. isn’t being eased out the door as Sacramento’s police chief because two of his officers shot a mentally ill black man 16 times in a deadly north city confrontation.
5) Popular on Twitter: Harvest Moon delight: Sacramento Dragons stun powerhouse Folsom, torching two streaks
Basking under the glow of a glistening full Harvest Moon and reaping the benefits of skill and athleticism, and sheer energy and will, the Dragons staged an epic performance at Folsom, bouncing the top-ranked Bulldogs 32-27 in a nonleague contest sure to reverberate the rest of the season.
6) Popular on Facebook: From kitchens to landscaping, home remodels that do and don’t pay off
With prices on the upswing, California’s current real estate market tempts many homeowners to think about cashing in on their biggest investment.
7) Popular on video: Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal
Piglet has arrived in Sacramento.
