National Weather Service in Sacramento gives rooftop rain forecast

Meteorologist Mike Kochasic gives a Saturday, Sept. 21, 2016, forecast for the Sacramento area. A low pressure system brought sprinkles to Sacramento and other parts of Northern California Wednesday as temperatures cooled and the Delta breeze returned. Droplets were falling before dawn across the valley as showers moved toward the Sierra Wednesday. The rain on the final of summer was welcome and hopefully a harbinger of a wet fall.

Education

Yuba City teachers vote to end strike after 7-day standoff

Yuba City teachers voted to end their strike after seven school days on the picket line. Teachers had mixed reactions to the negotiated settlement. “Is it everything we wanted? No – but it ends this strike and gets us back into our classrooms so we can be with our students,” Luetgens and YCTA bargaining chairman Steve Jennings said in a statement. “This is the best deal we could negotiate. For now.”

Fires

Fire flares up on American River Parkway

Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled a grass fire late Saturday afternoon on the American River Parkway at mile marker 5 near the Capital City Freeway. The fire was contained by 5:30 p.m., the department reported.

Editor's Choice Videos