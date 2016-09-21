Local
National Weather Service in Sacramento gives rooftop rain forecast
Meteorologist Mike Kochasic gives a Saturday, Sept. 21, 2016, forecast for the Sacramento area. A low pressure system brought sprinkles to Sacramento and other parts of Northern California Wednesday as temperatures cooled and the Delta breeze returned. Droplets were falling before dawn across the valley as showers moved toward the Sierra Wednesday. The rain on the final of summer was welcome and hopefully a harbinger of a wet fall.