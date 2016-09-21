Beale grounds U-2 flights after Tuesday crash

U-2 flights out of Beale Air Force Base have been suspended indefinitely after the crash of a spy plane Tuesday took the life of one pilot and injured the second pilot.
Officials at a Wednesday news conference did not provide information on the cause of the crash or release the names of the pilots. Officials also did not release the condition of the surviving pilot. Immediate family members were notified about the incident, officials said.
The U-2 spy plane crashed in the Sutter Buttes Tuesday morning shortly after taking off from its home base at Beale. The crash ignited a 250-acre grass fire. The crash site could be observed from Pass Road east of the town of Sutter.
Civilians were first on the scene to attempt to rescue the pilots, who ejected from the plane before the crash, said Col. Danielle Barnes. About 60 Air Force personnel from Beale worked to recover the pilots, Barnes said. The pilots were recovered using all terrain vehicles.
No details were provided on where the pilots found or how long it took to get to them.
“It’s a somber time but our people are still focused on the mission at hand,” said Barnes, who offered “heartfelt condolences” to the lost pilot’s family.
The aircraft was assigned to the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, part of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, where the U-2 fleet is based and its 33 planes are deployed to military detachments around the world. Over 1,000 personnel work on the U-2 program at the base near Marysville.
While the military says the cost of a U-2 is classified, the military information site GlobalSecurity.org puts the price tag of the current model at $400 million. In 2012, the Air Force said it had spent $1.7 billion over eight years to modernize the aircraft with new flight and surveillance technology.
