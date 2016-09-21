In wake of police shootings, protest and remembrance

Pam Morgan waits at Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way for the start of a Black Lives Matter/Sacramento protest.
Protesters show support during a Black Lives Matter/Sacramento protest for the controversial killing of Joseph Mann.
L. Gracie Phillips, Hannah Williams and Pam Morgan rally at a Black Lives Matter protest in North Sacramento on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, over the killing of Joseph Mann by Sacramento police in July.
Camila Edwards shows support during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter/Sacramento protest.
Protesters cross Del Paso Blvd.
Relatives of Joseph Mann – niece Cecilia McClenton, left, and siblings Zachary Mann and Deborah Mann – stand together Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Sacramento. Mann was shot and killed by police on July 11, 2016, on Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento.
Kevin Carter waits at Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way for the start of a Black Lives Matter/Sacramento protest for the controversial killing of Joseph Mann, and other black men, by Sacramento police.
Steven Stanford, left, and Damon Flenaugh kneel by candles and flowers placed on the sidewalk before a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, on Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento. Flenaugh’s brother Dazion was killed by police on April 8 in south Sacramento.
Tonya Faison leads protesters at Del Paso Blvd and Arden Way on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Protesters at Del Paso Blvd and Arden Way on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2016.
Kenyan Bliss shows his support.
