New photos emerge of Kevin Johnson pie dustup

Additional photographs have emerged from Wednesday night’s incident in which Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson was hit with a pie and struck back at his alleged assailant during a charity dinner.
The Sacramento Bee has obtained eight photographs of the incident, including four that were not posted by Sacramento Magazine on Thursday night.
The first photo in the sequence shows Johnson grabbing activist Sean Thompson by the left arm, while another new photo shows Johnson and another man wrestling him to the ground.
One photo shows Johnson being restrained or supported, with what looks like blood on his shirt cuff, as Thompson lies on the ground below him sheltering his face with his arms.
Thompson, 32, said in a jailhouse interview Thursday that he had hit Johnson with a coconut cream pie to make a statement about his conduct as mayor.
Johnson took Thompson to the ground and hit him at least once, sending Thompson first to the hospital for stitches and then to jail for booking on assault and battery charges, according to witnesses, authorities, the mayor’s staff and Thompson.
The photographs were taken by freelance photographer Philippe Ngabonziza, who was on assignment for Sacramento Magazine.
Philippe Ngabonziza’s photos of the incident, in sequence:
