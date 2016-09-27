Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G

U-2 flights in and out of Beale Air Force Base resumed Friday, just days after one of the spy planes crashed in the Sutter Buttes shortly after takeoff. Lt. Col Ira S. Eadie was killed Tuesday after ejecting from the crash plane. A second pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. The re-launching of the U-2 Dragon Lady flights was chosen for 9:01 a.m. Friday to coincide with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, the unit to which Eadie was assigned. The crash remains under investigation.