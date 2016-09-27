Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G

Mayor-Elect Steinberg urges support for parcel tax supporting students in Sacramento City Unified School District.
Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said he's "a little more guarded" after former Occupy protester Sean Thompson hit him in the face with a pie during a Sept. 21, 2016, benefit dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School. Johnson responded by striking back at Thompson, said Chief of Staff Crystal Strait.

Electric implants in paralyzed legs bring nerves back to life

Michael McClellan of Roseville had electrodes implanted around the nerves in his legs after he became paralyzed in a dirt bike accident in 2009. A special controller fires the electrodes, allowing McClellan to ride a bike. Photos come courtesy of Nathaniel Welch and the Advanced Platform Technology Center in Cleveland.

U-2 Dragon Lady flights resume after Sutter Buttes spy plane crash

U-2 flights in and out of Beale Air Force Base resumed Friday, just days after one of the spy planes crashed in the Sutter Buttes shortly after takeoff. Lt. Col Ira S. Eadie was killed Tuesday after ejecting from the crash plane. A second pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. The re-launching of the U-2 Dragon Lady flights was chosen for 9:01 a.m. Friday to coincide with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, the unit to which Eadie was assigned. The crash remains under investigation.

