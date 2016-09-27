Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said he's "a little more guarded" after former Occupy protester Sean Thompson hit him in the face with a pie during a Sept. 21, 2016, benefit dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School. Johnson responded by striking back at Thompson, said Chief of Staff Crystal Strait.
Claire White, attorney for Sean Thompson, who allegedly hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie in the face Wednesday night, speaks on his behalf following his appearance in Sacramento Superior Court at the county jail on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Michael McClellan of Roseville had electrodes implanted around the nerves in his legs after he became paralyzed in a dirt bike accident in 2009. A special controller fires the electrodes, allowing McClellan to ride a bike. Photos come courtesy of Nathaniel Welch and the Advanced Platform Technology Center in Cleveland.
U-2 flights in and out of Beale Air Force Base resumed Friday, just days after one of the spy planes crashed in the Sutter Buttes shortly after takeoff. Lt. Col Ira S. Eadie was killed Tuesday after ejecting from the crash plane. A second pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. The re-launching of the U-2 Dragon Lady flights was chosen for 9:01 a.m. Friday to coincide with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, the unit to which Eadie was assigned. The crash remains under investigation.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting in which a man was killed. The shooting of the man by officers occurred on Mohawk Way near Madison Avenue. Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull explains.