Placer County men among three killed after boat capsizes in Oregon

Three men, including two from Placer County, died after their recreational crab boat capsized at the Coquille River bar near Bandon, Ore.
The World newspaper reports that Coos County authorities have released the names of the victims of the Saturday morning incident as Chandler Richard Dann, 59, of Auburn, John Douglas Sherman, 59, of Newcastle and William Fredrick Lamica, 67, of Reedsport, Ore.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that their boat had capsized in 6- to 8-foot waves.
Officials say a Coast Guard helicopter crew recovered two bodies in the water and that Bandon police recovered a third body from the rocks on a jetty.
All three men were taken away by ambulance and later pronounced dead.
