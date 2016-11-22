What’s closed Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Government offices
Federal
Closed
State
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
County
El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo offices closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
City offices
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
Courts
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
Post offices
Closed
Banks
Closed
Education
Libraries
El Dorado County, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo branches closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
Schools
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
Colleges
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
Sanitation
Regular curbside schedule in El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Folsom, Sacramento City, Sacramento County, areas served by Recology Auburn Placer, Davis. One-day delay in Roseville, West Sacramento, Winters and Woodland.
Transportation
Buses and light rail
Sacramento County:
* Regional Transit operating on Sunday/holiday schedule. Paratransit is operating.
* Elk Grove e-tran commuter is not in service
* Delta Breeze is not in service.
* Folsom Stage Line is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
* South County Express is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
El Dorado County:
* El Dorado Transit: not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
* Placer County Transit: not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
* Roseville Transit: Paratransit and Dial-A-Ride are not operating; Commuter is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25
* Tahoe Area Regional Transit buses are operating
Yolo County:
* Yolobus will operate limited routes, and on a Sunday schedule: only routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215, and 240 will operate
* Unitrans is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and operating on weekend service on Friday, Nov. 25
Parking
Meters not enforced
Rail service
* Regional transit light rail will operate on Sunday/holiday schedule
* Caltrain will operate Sunday schedule Thursday, Nov. 24, and modified schedule Friday, Nov. 25
* BART will operate on Sunday schedule
