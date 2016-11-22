Local

November 22, 2016 11:47 AM

What’s closed Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Government offices

Federal

Closed

State

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

County

El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo offices closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

City offices

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

Courts

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

Post offices

Closed

Banks

Closed

Education

Libraries

El Dorado County, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo branches closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

Schools

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

Colleges

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

Sanitation

Regular curbside schedule in El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Folsom, Sacramento City, Sacramento County, areas served by Recology Auburn Placer, Davis. One-day delay in Roseville, West Sacramento, Winters and Woodland.

Transportation

Buses and light rail

Sacramento County:

* Regional Transit operating on Sunday/holiday schedule. Paratransit is operating.

* Elk Grove e-tran commuter is not in service

* Delta Breeze is not in service.

* Folsom Stage Line is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

* South County Express is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

El Dorado County:

* El Dorado Transit: not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

* Placer County Transit: not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

* Roseville Transit: Paratransit and Dial-A-Ride are not operating; Commuter is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25

* Tahoe Area Regional Transit buses are operating

Yolo County:

* Yolobus will operate limited routes, and on a Sunday schedule: only routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215, and 240 will operate

* Unitrans is not in service Thursday, Nov. 24, and operating on weekend service on Friday, Nov. 25

Parking

Meters not enforced

Rail service

* Regional transit light rail will operate on Sunday/holiday schedule

* Caltrain will operate Sunday schedule Thursday, Nov. 24, and modified schedule Friday, Nov. 25

* BART will operate on Sunday schedule

Sacramento Food Bank gives away turkey to thousands of people

Thousands of people lined up in Oak Park Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2016, for a Thanksgiving dinner from Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. Each family received one turkey, either fresh or frozen, in a reusable tote bag. Families also were given two ba

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Local

Comments

 

Videos

Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos