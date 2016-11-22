Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Holiday event lights up Old Sacramento
The Macy’s Theatre of Lights ushers in the holiday season on the balconies and facades of Old Sacramento at K Street. The eighth annual event, which debuts at 6:15 p.m., features a live-action retelling of Clement Clarke Moore’s Christmas poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas.” The free spectacle continues through Christmas Eve. Go to http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/theatre-of-lights for more information.
Socks gathered for needy
Sac Sock Drop seeks to collect more than 15,000 pairs of socks for men, women, and children in the Sacramento area. Those wishing to donate can bring a new pair of socks to Uptown Studios, 2415 23rd St., Sacramento, or any participating Famous Footwear store. Uptown Studios will deliver socks to Loaves & Fishes. Go to https://uptownstudios.net/uptown-events for more information.
Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo
The Global Winter Wonderland continues at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. The lantern festival and theme park continues through Jan. 8. Hours this week are: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Go to www.globalwonderland.com for more information.
Kings vs. Thunder at arena
The Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
Comments