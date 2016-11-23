Arrest made in South Lake Tahoe food tampering case

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief Pause

1:14 Could a ransom bring Redding "supermom" back home?

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

2:45 These seven people are making a difference for local black children

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer