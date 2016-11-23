Urijah Faber building large Ultimate Fitness gym near Sacramento State

Sacramento’s soon-to-be retired mixed martial artist Urijah Faber is developing a new 20,000-square-foot gym near Sacramento State.
Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness will occupy 6700 Folsom Blvd, next to a Dollar Tree, in a space that was most recently a thrift store. It is within walking distance of the university and the 65th Street light-rail station.
A mailer for the gym notes its convenient location near Sacramento State and Highway 50. The flier suggests that Faber is catering to families – with a kids area – as well as those seeking various forms of fight training. The new gym is expected to open sometime early next year.
Faber, 37, announced in late October that his upcoming UFC fight on Dec. 17 at Golden 1 Center will be his last.
In an Oct. 28 interview with The Bee’s Ailene Voisin, Faber talked about how retirement will create more time for his side ventures.
“I’ve got Faber Construction. I’ve got my gym and management and clothing and supplements. And all these different things,” said the UC Davis graduate.
“It’s hard to do when you are physically fighting every couple months,” Faber said of his business ventures.
In his 14-year career, Faber has a 33-10 record. He runs Team Alpha Male out of his Ultimate Fitness gym at 1705 I St. in Sacramento; that gym will close and move over to the new space when it opens.
The gym has produced fighters such as Chad Mendes, T.J. Dillashaw and Paige VanZant, who faces Michelle Waterson in the main event Dec. 17.
