Old Sacramento' s 2016 tree lighting ceremony

People enjoy the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Aiden Esparza, 6, wears a string of big holiday lights around his neck during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The crowd admires the tree after it was lit.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Decorations light up the tree during the ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
People enjoy the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Sacramento City Choir sings Christmas carols during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Mayor Elect Darrel Steingerg talks to the crowd during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
People enjoy the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Major Jeanne Stromberg with the Salvation Army Quartet plays before the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
People look at the tree after it was lit during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The crowd watches during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Santiago Gutierrez, 7 of Sacramento enjoys a cup of hot cocoa and a cookie before the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
A lighted bicycle is parked during the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The crowd enjoys the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
People enjoy the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Santa talks to the crowd during the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Jack Frost performs during the light show after the tree lighting ceremony in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee