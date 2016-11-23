What are your hopes for this holiday season?

Book of Dreams has been helping people in our community for nearly 30 years. Each year during the holidays, the Sacramento Bee publishes stories of people and nonprofits in need. The dreams can be simple, such as cribs for children, a bike for a person with special needs or art supplies for seniors. To make a donation please visit www.sacbee.com/bookofdreams.
South Lake Tahoe police had been trying to identify this man suspected of tampering with food at a chain restaurant's salsa bar in the Crescent V shopping center and at the Hot Wok self-serve food court inside Raley's in the same shopping center. Harry Dally, 43, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested.
The Sandovals have upended their lives as they prepare for upcoming surgery to separate 2-year-olds Eva and Erika, siblings who are fused from the chest down. Doctors say the conjoined twins face a 30 percent chance of one or both not surviving.
A woman was rescued Sunday night from a slippery spot on a steep bluff in Orangevale along the American River on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The 46-year-old woman was hoisted up the bluff by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters who tied one end of a rope to an ambulance and hauled her up the slope.
Kanye West fans were sent home early on Saturday when West walked off stage at the Golden 1 Center after performing for only 30 minutes. Dispointed fans stuck around the arena to share their opinions on the latest West news. When it came to Kanye's praise of President-elect Donald Trump, fans all had a similar answer...