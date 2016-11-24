Record crowd for Run to Feed the Hungry

Wearing everything from turkey costumes to race singlets in 40-degree weather, a record crowd took off this morning through East Sacramento to launch the 23rd edition of the Run to Feed the Hungry.
Event organizers said 29,002 runners and walkers took part in what is believed to be the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the nation. That total surpassed last year’s crowd by more than 300 participants.
Some attributed the record crowd to the weather: while the morning started off chilly, race time temperatures were in the low 40s, with clear, sunny skies keeping the crowd warm. Others said racers were drawn to the annual event by a desire to help those in need.
“I feel like there’s a lot of enthusiasm in the air this year,” said Blake Young, the president and chief executive officer of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, which organizes the race. “Clearly, people are finding value in what we’re doing. It just shows us how generous this community is.”
The race raises money for Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, which provides food, clothing and services to more than 135,000 men, women and children each month. Past events have generated roughly $1 million for the nonprofit. That fundraising effort generates roughly 20 percent of the Food Bank’s annual budget.
