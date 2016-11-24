Redding ‘supermom’ found safe outside the area

Sherri Papini, the missing Redding-area “supermom” has been found safe and in stable condition out of the area, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.
Papini’s husband, Keith, reported Sherri Papini missing on Nov. 2 after she didn’t pick up her two young children from day care that afternoon, something her family members say was completely out of character for the devoted mom.
Papini, 34, has been reunited with her husband and is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She is also being interviewed by detectives from the Major Crimes Unit.
On Nov. 2, Papini did not return from an afternoon jog. Family and friends worried when her cell phone, headphones and a few strands of hair were located off a rural road north of Redding near where she was seen earlier.
Soon after, her husband told ABC News, “Everybody who knows my wife knows that there's no reason for her to leave. She was definitely taken against her will.”
That fear drove searchers to comb the area around Mountain Gate where the 5-foot-4, 100-pound woman was last seen in a pink running top. It also prompted the family and an anonymous donor to offer rewards for information about her disappearance.
The announcement that Papini was found safe came just over two hours after the Redding community launched yellow balloons into the sky and wore yellow ribbons at the city’s Turkey Trot this morning, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.
A 2 p.m. press conference is scheduled.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
