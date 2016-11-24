Redding ‘supermom’ found safe outside the area

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season? Pause

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?