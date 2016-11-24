Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Free passes to state parks
A limited number of free passes are available online to visit California state parks Friday. Thanks to members and donors from the Save the Redwoods League and the California State Parks Foundation, more than 13,000 free vehicle day-use passes are being made available to one of 116 participating parks. The passes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. They cover day-use and parking fees Friday at parks such as Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park and Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. To get a pass, go to www.greenfriday.org. Passes to some parks have already been snapped up, especially those to beach destinations.
Discount book sale
Sacramento Public Library holds a warehouse book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Book Den, 8250 Belvedere Ave., Suite E. Buyers can save 50 percent on gently used books, except for children’s books, which will be sold at regular prices. Some videos and audio books will also be available. Call 916-731-8493 for more information.
Small Train Holiday
The California State Railroad Museum will launch its two-day Small Train Holiday featuring model and toy train layouts. The event is included with museum admission or membership. Santa will appear from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the nearby Eagle Theatre all weekend. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 I St., Sacramento.
Kings take on Rockets
The Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
