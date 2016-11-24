Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief Pause

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

1:22 Old Sacramento gets ready for Christmas

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted