Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching this week, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Nov. 20-26, 2016.
1. Kanye West left fans high and dry at a pricey Golden 1 Center performance.
2. The Sandovals have upended their lives as they prepare for upcoming surgery to separate 2-year-olds Eva and Erika, siblings who are fused from the chest down. Doctors say the conjoined twins face a 30 percent chance of one or both not surviving.
3. Wearing everything from turkey costumes to race singlets, a record crowd filled the streets of East Sacramento on Thursday morning in the 23rd edition of the Run to Feed the Hungry.
4. Sacramento County recently invested $26 million to tackle the region’s high rates of black child deaths. Community leaders from the neighborhoods where black children die most often are helping to lead the effort.
5. Rudy Gay, Slamson, a crew of Kings Foundation staffers and Sacramento Police Department members engaged in a holiday meal donation. Gay signed autographs, took pictures and sat with women to talk – not about basketball, but about life.
Comments