November 26, 2016 9:30 AM

Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching this week, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Nov. 20-26, 2016.

1. Kanye West left fans high and dry at a pricey Golden 1 Center performance.

Sacramento concertgoers express 'utter disbelief' in Kanye West

Cincinnati resident Alicia Cintron, Sacramentan Laura Ting and Truckee resident Matt Rueling describe their disappointment the morning after Kanye West left fans high and dry at a pricey Golden 1 Center performance.

Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee

2. The Sandovals have upended their lives as they prepare for upcoming surgery to separate 2-year-olds Eva and Erika, siblings who are fused from the chest down. Doctors say the conjoined twins face a 30 percent chance of one or both not surviving.

Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

The Sandovals have upended their lives as they prepare for upcoming surgery to separate 2-year-olds Eva and Erika, siblings who are fused from the chest down. Doctors say the conjoined twins face a 30 percent chance of one or both not surviving.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

3. Wearing everything from turkey costumes to race singlets, a record crowd filled the streets of East Sacramento on Thursday morning in the 23rd edition of the Run to Feed the Hungry.

Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd

The race, which benefits Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, drew a record 29,000 runners and walkers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2016.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

4. Sacramento County recently invested $26 million to tackle the region’s high rates of black child deaths. Community leaders from the neighborhoods where black children die most often are helping to lead the effort.

These seven people are making a difference for local black children

The leaders of seven nonprofit groups explain their motivation for being involved in the problems they see in their neighborhoods affecting the rising number of black youth deaths.

Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee

5. Rudy Gay, Slamson, a crew of Kings Foundation staffers and Sacramento Police Department members engaged in a holiday meal donation. Gay signed autographs, took pictures and sat with women to talk – not about basketball, but about life.

Rudy Gay, local police host outreach dinner for single mothers

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay and members of the Sacramento police department host an outreach dinner on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 for single mothers and their families. For Gay the event is "very dear to me because I was raised by a single mother."

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

