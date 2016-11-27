It’s clear this morning, but is there more rain coming?

After a cloudy, rainy holiday weekend, there are sunny skies ahead for Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.
One more splash of rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, but after that forecasts call for partly sunny and sunny days through the end of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, NWS meteorologist Mike Kochasic said.
Sunday night’s system will drop maybe a tenth of an inch, he said, “not real heavy stuff.”
Saturday’s storm brought between a quarter to a half an inch of rain to Sacramento, depending on where you measure, he said. Totals go up as you move into the mountains, with Roseville getting close to three-quarters of an inch and Auburn totalling over an inch, he said.
The winter storm warning issued by the NWS is over, Kochasic said. Sierra-at-Tahoe got the most snow Saturday – 2 ft. Kingvale got 19 inches, Kirkwood got 15 inches and Cedar Ridge got 8 inches. Sunday night’s storm is only expected to drop one or two inches on top of the new snow.
Here are some preliminary snow totals from the storm that went through yesterday & overnight. #snow #cawx #Norcal pic.twitter.com/nXNh62QDx5— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 27, 2016
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
