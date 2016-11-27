It’s clear this morning, but is there more rain coming?

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

0:26 Lawyer leaves courthouse after arson fraud indictments