November 27, 2016 5:53 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Bee Metro Staff

Davis council, visitors bureau meet

The City/Yolo County Visitors Bureau 2X2 meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m. in the Davis City Hall Conference Room, 23 Russell Blvd. Two City Council members and two representatives of the Yolo County Visitors Bureau will discuss visitor-attraction efforts and other issues of mutual interest. Go to cityofdavis.org and click on “Calendar” for more information.

▪ The Downtown Ice Rink at 701 K St. is open from 2 to 8 p.m. today. Admission is $12 adults and $6 for children age 6 and younger. The rink will be open through Jan. 16.

▪ The California State Museum hosts “All Aboard for Story Time” from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Marianne McClary from “Good Day Sacramento” will be the featured reader. The museum is at 111 I St. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 and older, and free for children younger than 6.

