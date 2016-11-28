Sacramento County in 2016 by the numbers

This is a partial transcript of radio traffic between a dispatcher and Yolo sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Sherri Papini, the kidnapped mother from the Redding area, was found at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the town of Yolo, north of Woodland. She flagged down a driver on Interstate 5, at County Road 17. The driver called 911, and California Highway Patrol was the first on scene. CHP requested help from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, as follows. Recording obtained from Broadcastify.