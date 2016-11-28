Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Artificial turf to be considered
The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to consider an ordinance amendment that would allow residents to use artificial turf in place of natural grass in front and side yards as a way to conserve water. The proposal has been in the works for two years and has gained momentum from recently enacted state laws aimed at dealing with the drought. Those include AB 1164, which bars a city from enacting or enforcing any ordinance that prohibits the installation of artificial turf. Also working in favor of the proposal are significant improvements in the appearance and texture of artificial turf in recent years, according to a city staff report. The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 915 I St.
Council to review S34 lofts project
The Sacramento City Council will review a proposal to build seven townhomes at the site of a 93-year-old building that most recently housed Morgan’s Bar & Grill at 34th and S streets. The project developer is seeking to rezone the property to multiunit residential and to exempt the project from environmental review rules. The Planning and Design Commission last month unanimously passed a motion to forward a recommendation of approval to the council. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 915 I St.
Things to do
▪ The Vienna Boys Choir performs a program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and holiday favorites at the Mondavi Center at UC Davis. The choir has its roots in a 1498 decision by Maximilian I to move his court to Vienna and include six singing boys among his musicians. Under the direction of Gerald Wirth, the choir features 100 singers between the ages of 9 and 14, and it performs more than 300 concerts a year. The Davis concert begins at 7 p.m. at 501 Alumni Lane.
▪ Renowned trombonist Abel Figueroa joins Sacramento State’s Latin Jazz Ensemble for a concert at the school’s Music Recital Hall. Figueroa has played with Santana, the FANIA All-Stars, and other salsa greats. The show begins at 8 p.m.
▪ The Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op offers an Indian fusion cooking class starting at 6 p.m. at 1914 Alhambra Blvd. The class, led by Shankari Easwaran, is described as a mash-up of everyday foods. Dishes will include tandoori chicken taco, curried turkey chili, paneer piccata and Indian-spiced quinoa pilaf.
Comments