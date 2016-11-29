How some Sacramentans are taking part in #GivingTuesday
Jen Durkee, an instructor with the Yoga Seed Collective, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting health consciousness, demonstrates yoga during another giving day on May 3, 2016. This was at the Sacramento region's Big Day of Giving event. Today is Giving Tuesday.
Lezlie SterlingThe Sacramento Bee
i
The Sacramento Bee
Today is GivingTuesday, a global day of giving celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday,
Comments