Two soldiers charged with murder after Yuba City soldier vanished in September

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the disappearance of another soldier from Yuba City.
The Army post announced the military charges Tuesday against Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson and said both are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division.
The Army said they are charged in the disappearance of Pfc. Shadow McClaine of the 101st and are confined, pending a preliminary hearing.
The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle said Williams-McCray is McClaine’s ex-husband.
McClaine, 25, did not report for duty on Sept. 6 at Fort Campbell, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her silver Hyundai Elantra was discovered abandoned a week later in a Nashville parking lot.
McClaine’s mother, London Wegrzyn of Yuba City, told the Leaf-Chronicle that her daughter had been divorced from Williams-McCray for about a year and a half. Wegrzyn and other family members headed to Kentucky after McClaine’s disappearance to search for her, according to a GoFundMe account established to support their efforts.
