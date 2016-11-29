Forest Service’s Christmas tree cutting permits are hot item

People looking for a holiday bargain have snapped up all the Christmas tree permits in the Tahoe National Forest's Sierraville Ranger District.
The Tahoe National Forest tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the 400 personal use Christmas tree cutting permits available in the district sold out in four days. The permits, which sell for $10 each, allow buyers to cut trees in specified areas.
The Twitter post noted that permits are still available in the Plumas National Forest.
The Eldorado National Forest also is offering Christmas tree permits, with information available online, http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/eldorado/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD523551.
Although the Christmas tree cutting permits are valid through Dec. 25, Forest Service officials recommend cutting trees early in the season before higher elevations become snowbound.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments