‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ Sherri Papini’s husband recalls first phone call from wife

ABC’s “20/20” has released another segment of its interview with Keith Papini, the husband of the Shasta County woman who was reunited with him last week after vanishing weeks earlier.
In the clip, Keith Papini describes what it was like to hear the voice of his wife, Sherri, after she was discovered on a darkened Yolo County highway early Thanksgiving morning and a CHP officer called with the news.
“It was my wife screaming in the background, yelling my name, and a CHP officer that seemed somewhat confused at the moment, like, ‘What is going on?’” Keith Papini told the program. “And (the officer) said, ‘I need you to be calm. I need you to be calm.’ … I already know it’s her. I can tell her voice.
“I get the phone, and (said), ‘Oh my God, honey.’ And of course she’s screaming. It’s very emotional. And, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you, Oh my God, you’re here. You’re back. Where are you?’ And then the phone gets taken away from her. Like, super quick.
“I’m panicked, but I’m happy because at this point this is the first time I’ve heard her voice,” he said. “I know she’s alive.”
Sherri Papini, 34, was reported missing after failing to return from a jog near her Mountain Gate home on Nov. 2. A motorist found her 22 days later. According to Papini’s husband, she has told authorities she was abducted by two women who kept her in chains and badly beat her before releasing her. Shasta County authorities are investigating the case as an abduction, but have released few details.
The full interview airs 10 p.m. Friday on ABC.
