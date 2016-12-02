Saving wild horses - and convicts

At the Wild Horse Program at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, inmates train wild mustangs so they can be adopted. A deep bond forms between horse and inmate, and both are transformed in the process. Chris Culcasi is one of a handful of inmates who have achieved the highest level of natural horsemanship possible at the ranch. The Wild Horse Program needs money to send dedicated inmates such as Culcasi to horseshoeing school, an eight-week, live-in program that would provides inmates with an avenue out of the cycle of crime and into a career working with horses. Since a scholarship will not be available by Culcasi’s release date, he has started a fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/28hmbtqk.