Saving wild horses - and convicts

At the Wild Horse Program at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, inmates train wild mustangs so they can be adopted. A deep bond forms between horse and inmate, and both are transformed in the process. Chris Culcasi is one of a handful of inmates who have achieved the highest level of natural horsemanship possible at the ranch. The Wild Horse Program needs money to send dedicated inmates such as Culcasi to horseshoeing school, an eight-week, live-in program that would provides inmates with an avenue out of the cycle of crime and into a career working with horses. Since a scholarship will not be available by Culcasi’s release date, he has started a fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/28hmbtqk.
Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church

A thief who ripped sapling citrus trees from the grounds of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Orangevale ostensibly stole from the congregation, an Eagle Scout and the poor. Captured on church security camera video, the man can be seen loosening the ground by digging around one of the trees and then yanking it up. He is later seen on video wheeling away several of the trees in a refuse can.

Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

Just before 5 a.m.,11 cows escaped a parked trailer on Madison Avenue in North Highlands while their driver was asleep, California Highway Patrol said. A handful of the cows found refuge behind a residence west of Palm Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard. The black Angus cows threw their weight around, knocking air conditioning units aside. Eventually, cowboys from Lincoln corralled them.

LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.

Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

