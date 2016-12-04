Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) No confetti, choirs as Kevin Johnson leaves Sacramento mayor's post
Kevin Johnson left his mark on Sacramento, but is leaving office with wounds that have dimmed his chances of a political future.
2) Substitutes flock to Folsom schools. Rancho Cordova? Not as much
The Folsom Cordova Unified School District has a substitute problem.
3) Will Trump reinstate a ban on women in combat? Army secretary says he shouldn’t
Hundreds of young women on track to join ground-level Army units over the next year would lose their positions if the Trump administration reimposes a ban on women serving in front-line combat.
4) A talker: What do Trump and 'Calexit' have in common? Nothing good
"The more uninformed and insular we become, the more crazy becomes possible," writes The Bee's Marcos Breton.
5) Popular on Twitter: Think Sherri Papini kidnapping story doesn't add up? Experts say keep an open mind
6) Popular on Facebook: Take a sneak peek at the new Burgers and Brew in West Sacramento
Boasting two full bars (with 48 taps) as well as a live music spot called Station No. 1, the development is the latest addition to the influx of retail and housing projects in West Sacramento.
7) Popular on video: Saving wild horses - and convicts
Chris Culcasi has fallen off a horse 17 times in the last nine months and climbed back on every time.
