December 4, 2016 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) No confetti, choirs as Kevin Johnson leaves Sacramento mayor's post

Kevin Johnson left his mark on Sacramento, but is leaving office with wounds that have dimmed his chances of a political future.

2) Substitutes flock to Folsom schools. Rancho Cordova? Not as much

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District has a substitute problem.

3) Will Trump reinstate a ban on women in combat? Army secretary says he shouldn’t

Hundreds of young women on track to join ground-level Army units over the next year would lose their positions if the Trump administration reimposes a ban on women serving in front-line combat.

4) A talker: What do Trump and 'Calexit' have in common? Nothing good

"The more uninformed and insular we become, the more crazy becomes possible," writes The Bee's Marcos Breton.

6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Could California really break off from the United States and form its own country? Should it?

Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

5) Popular on Twitter: Think Sherri Papini kidnapping story doesn't add up? Experts say keep an open mind

Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

A friend of Sherri Papini said on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Redding, Calif., speculation that Papini's ordeal was somehow fake or untrue is "sick." The friend, who is joining others preparing for Papini's return home, said Papini is "the sweetest, most w

Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee

6) Popular on Facebook: Take a sneak peek at the new Burgers and Brew in West Sacramento

Boasting two full bars (with 48 taps) as well as a live music spot called Station No. 1, the development is the latest addition to the influx of retail and housing projects in West Sacramento.

7) Popular on video: Saving wild horses - and convicts

Chris Culcasi has fallen off a horse 17 times in the last nine months and climbed back on every time.

Saving wild horses - and convicts

At the Wild Horse Program at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, inmates train wild mustangs so they can be adopted. A deep bond forms between horse and inmate, and both are transformed in the process. Chris Culcasi is one of a handful of inmates who have a

Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

