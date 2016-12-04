Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Tree lighting at Capitol
Gov. Jerry Brown and others are scheduled to light the Capitol Christmas tree, with a program beginning at 5 p.m. on the west steps. This year’s tree from Shasta County tips the scales at more than 6,600 pounds, making it the heaviest Capitol Christmas tree in at least five years, according to the Department of General Services. The tree is decorated with 900 hand-crafted ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities. There will also be performances by the California Army National Guard’s DET 1, 40th Infantry Division Band, Brass Quintet; students from the Oakland Military Institute and Oakland School for the Arts; Mariachi Puente; and St. Paul’s Baptist Church Choir.
Tree removal to affect Highway 50 traffic
The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that closures of Highway 50 will be required over the next few weeks to cut down large trees near the roadway. Caltrans has a $3.2 million emergency contract with Doug Veerkamp General Engineering to cut down dead or dying trees along the highway from Camino to Echo Summit. Intermittent closures of both lanes of the highway in both directions will be required to remove larger trees, Caltrans reports. The closures will be between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday over the next three weeks between Camino and Pollock Pines. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, Caltrans said.
