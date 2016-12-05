Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Johnson presides over last council meeting as mayor
Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson grew up in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, became a star in the NBA and won election in 2008 as the city’s first African American mayor. He is scheduled to attend his last council meeting before he leaves office and Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg takes over. The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the council’s City Hall chambers, 915 I St., will kick off with a presentation recognizing and honoring Johnson for his eight years of service to the city.
Sacramento artificial-turf ordinance slated for approval
After honoring Johnson, Sacramento City Council members will conduct a public hearing on a change to city regulations that have long banned artificial grass from the front yards of homes. The changes come after an extended drought and a state law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that said cities could not enact or enforce ordinances prohibiting synthetic grass. Sacramento’s anti-artificial-turf ordinance was passed in the 1980s, when short plastic grass was viewed as an eyesore more appropriate to golf courses than residential yards. There have been substantial improvements in quality and appearance since then, and the turf no longer blocks water from reaching tree roots, a city staff report noted.
Placer County supervisors to weigh Tahoe Basin development rules
Development and congestion in Placer County’s portion of the Lake Tahoe area has prompted supervisors to take a look at directing denser development toward places that are already built up, including Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The proposed Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan offers incentives for redevelopment in towns, including relaxed restrictions on building heights and density. The changes reflect the overarching goals of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, which has final say on construction in the lake’s watershed. Supervisors will also consider the controversial Tahoe City Lodge redevelopment proposal. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups oppose it. The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach.
