‘Dad, always in my heart.’ Urn pendant discovered on marathon route

An urn pendant with the inscription, “Dad, Always in my Heart” was found Sunday afternoon in Midtown.
Mela Bennett, of Midtown, was out for stroll with her mother around 4 p.m. when the two spotted the pendant near the intersection of L and 20th streets. She speculates a runner may have lost it during the California International Marathon, since runners come along L Street on their way to the Capitol finish.
“I couldn’t just leave it, since it was an item of sentimental value,” Bennett said in an email. She, too, lost her father.
Bennett’s father would have been 70 this year, she says. He passed away on New Year’s Eve almost four years ago after battling leukemia.
“Not a day goes by without me missing him, or wanting to ask him advice on cars,” Bennett said. “A lot of our family history is lost with him.”
Bennett, a professor at Sacramento State’s College of Education in the undergraduate Deaf Studies department, said she hopes to return the pendant to its owner.
Bennett posted a photo of the pendant on many sites, including Reddit, Craigslist and Nextdoor. Bennett says it has gotten over 450 shares on her Facebook page.
