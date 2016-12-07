Kevin Johnson is honored for service as mayor

Los Angeles police Officers Joe Cirrito and Kristina Tudor arrive in Sacramento after running up the state for their fallen brothers and sisters in blue. They were running for Project Endure, a volunteer project which is dedicated to raising awareness about fallen officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the safety costs associated with the run.
A packed auditorium of parents voiced their displeasure Monday at the Sacramento Diocese plan to close Holy Cross Academy in West Sacramento this spring due to financial troubles. The school has operated for 60 years.
On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.
Many people may not realize that the chocolate they know and love is actually a fermented food. Ramon Perez of highly regarded Puur Chocolat in Sacramento explains how fermentation works and why it's important for chocolate.
Chris Conlin, city parks director, talks about Sacramento's $3 million plan to upgrade major “regional” parks, including Miller, Granite, Sutters Landing, Del Paso and North Natomas, as well as parkways and bikeways. The new annual money will come from funds that otherwise would be used for smaller neighborhood parks.
The Oakland Fire Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced that 24 victims had been located in the debris of an Oakland warehouse fire that struck Friday, Nov. 2, 2016. Melinda Drayton, battalion chief for Oakland fire department, and Sgt. Ray Kelly, Alameda county sheriff's office, updated the media on Dec. 4, 2016. The toll increased to 33 later in the day.
Scores of friends and other Redding residents gathered for an organized welcome-home party on Saturday, Dec. 3, 3016, for Sherri Papini, whose long ordeal as a missing person captured the attention not only of that town but of the nation as well.
A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was hurt when his car was badly damaged in a hit-and-run early Saturday on Arden Way west of Fulton Avenue. The deputy went to the hospital suffering from pain, but was later released. An investigation continues.
A friend of Sherri Papini said on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Redding, Calif., speculation that Papini's ordeal was somehow fake or untrue is "sick." The friend, who is joining others preparing for Papini's return home, said Papini is "the sweetest, most warm-hearted person."