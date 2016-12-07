Kevin Johnson is honored for service as mayor

Outgoing Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson was honored at his next-to-last City Council meeting as mayor on Tuesday.
Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

LAPD officers arrive in Sacramento after 420-mile run

Los Angeles police Officers Joe Cirrito and Kristina Tudor arrive in Sacramento after running up the state for their fallen brothers and sisters in blue. They were running for Project Endure, a volunteer project which is dedicated to raising awareness about fallen officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the safety costs associated with the run.

After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.

Sacramento's problem of unfinished parks and how to fix them

Chris Conlin, city parks director, talks about Sacramento's $3 million plan to upgrade major “regional” parks, including Miller, Granite, Sutters Landing, Del Paso and North Natomas, as well as parkways and bikeways. The new annual money will come from funds that otherwise would be used for smaller neighborhood parks.

Oakland fire death toll climbs

The Oakland Fire Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced that 24 victims had been located in the debris of an Oakland warehouse fire that struck Friday, Nov. 2, 2016. Melinda Drayton, battalion chief for Oakland fire department, and Sgt. Ray Kelly, Alameda county sheriff's office, updated the media on Dec. 4, 2016. The toll increased to 33 later in the day.

