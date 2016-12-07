‘Janitors’ hope to clean up

It’s not everyday a feature film with a Sacramento cast and crew make it to the finish line – a big screen premiere.
“Janitors,” which premieres Thursday on the Crest Theater’s 40-foot-wide screen, almost didn’t make it.
For nearly two long years, the video footage from the completed film shoot sat.
The doors open at 8 p.m. “Janitors’ starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $16 at the door.
“There was this dead space after we wrapped,” said actor Rafael Siegel , who plays a retired cop who rides on roller-blades in the caper comedy.
Siegel said the film got to the finish line because the producers and director were able to let post-shoot tension cool and put the film together.
The film follows three janitors who try to solve their money problems by exploiting a scandalous video, but the footage of the mayor having an affair attracts others who also want to cash in.
The film is directed by Nick Leisure, who has since moved to Los Angeles to pursue a film career. Producing the project is first-time producer Han Y. Seo. The cast of actors on the project include Demetrius Dedmon, Patric Davalou, Chester ‘Cheetah’ Patterson, Yolanda Whittaker, Pamela Finney and Siegel.
Martin Anaya, executive director of the California Film Foundation, said it’s positive to see the a Sacramento feature film get done. This year, a handful of Sacramento film productions premiered, including “Mamaboy,” “Jackson Bolt” and “Meet The Blacks.” Meet The Blacks, staring Mike Epps and directed by Deon Taylor, was the most commercially successful – and the most Hollywood.
Anaya said he’s hosting Thursday’s event because of his respect for Leisure’s earlier work.
“I don’t really know if the movie is going to be good,” Anaya said, “but I know Nick Leisure is involved.”
The doors open at 8 p.m. The film start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $16 at the door.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
Comments