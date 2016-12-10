Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.5-9, 2016.
1. The perilous journey from being conjoined twins to being two separate little girls through an arduous – and dangerous – surgery captured the region’s heart. The apparent success of the procedure for Eva and Erika Sandoval provided joy. A video showing the family’s final preparation the day of the surgery and many other related videos were extremely popular.
2. Negotiations between Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration and California’s largest public workers’ union resulted in a deal, but the road to agreement was not always smooth.
3. Sherri Papini, the Redding woman who was missing for about three weeks, returned to her family after a painful and complicated ordeal.
4. The burglary of a Citrus Heights home in 2007 took more than inanimate valuables from Sally Butters, Thieves also stole her poodle, Gigi. But that separation ended when the woman and her dog were reuinted – after nine long years.
5. A fire swept through a converted warehouse where many artists lived and where a party was underway on Dec. 2, killing 36 people and raising many important questions.
