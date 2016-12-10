Local

December 10, 2016 11:36 AM

Week’s 5 most-watched videos from The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee Staff

If you didn't get a chance to see what readers were watching, or you need a second look, here are a handful of the most popular videos this week, Dec.5-9, 2016.

1. The perilous journey from being conjoined twins to being two separate little girls through an arduous – and dangerous – surgery captured the region’s heart. The apparent success of the procedure for Eva and Erika Sandoval provided joy. A video showing the family’s final preparation the day of the surgery and many other related videos were extremely popular.

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

Conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval stable following successful separation ​at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 6 in a 17-hour surgery.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

2. Negotiations between Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration and California’s largest public workers’ union resulted in a deal, but the road to agreement was not always smooth.

Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

Gov. Jerry Brown, reacting on Dec. 5, 2016 to a tentative contract for California's largest state worker union, said the administration must be prudent.

Cynthia Moreno Vida en el Valle Newspaper / McClatchy Vida en el Valle Newspaper / McClatchy

3. Sherri Papini, the Redding woman who was missing for about three weeks, returned to her family after a painful and complicated ordeal.

Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

Scores of friends and other Redding residents gathered for an organized welcome-home party on Saturday, Dec. 3, 3016, for Sherri Papini, whose long ordeal as a missing person captured the attention not only of that town but of the nation as well.

Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee

4. The burglary of a Citrus Heights home in 2007 took more than inanimate valuables from Sally Butters, Thieves also stole her poodle, Gigi. But that separation ended when the woman and her dog were reuinted – after nine long years.

After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the s

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

5. A fire swept through a converted warehouse where many artists lived and where a party was underway on Dec. 2, killing 36 people and raising many important questions.

Oakland fire death toll climbs

The Oakland Fire Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced that 24 victims had been located in the debris of an Oakland warehouse fire that struck Friday, Nov. 2, 2016. Melinda Drayton, battalion chief for Oakland fire department, and S

Nashelly Chavez nchavez@sacbee.com

