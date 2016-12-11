Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Young workers replace down-and-out at residential hotels in downtown Sacramento
Sacramento recently loosened protections for down-and-out residents who want to remain downtown.
2) Prosecutors search for drug use, overgrown shrubs – even Wi-Fi – to curb blight
Two Sacramento County prosecutors are going after blight and criminal activities to help residents and businesses in Sacramento County reclaim their communities.
3) Elk Grove’s new mayor cheered by Hmong worldwide
When Hmong refugee Steve Ly was elected mayor of suburban Elk Grove – a part-time position that pays $9,400 a year – his Nov. 8 victory was celebrated worldwide.
4) A talker: I’m a Kings season ticket holder. I’m mad as hell. And I don’t want to take it anymore
“Who is making smart, solid, mature decisions to mitigate the nightclub incident, the jersey flap, the chronic losing?” asks The Bee's Marcos Breton.
5) Popular on Twitter: Meet the Sacramento man who connects fans with Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and yes, even the Biebs
Eddie Meehan’s more prone to wearing hoodies and a newsboy cap than bespoke suits with a side of bling. But he’s got the gift of gab, an affability that works well at power lunches or when dealing with demanding fans.
6) Popular on Facebook: Why do California’s whites vote so differently than whites elsewhere?
“The stark absence of either a pro-Republican majority or rightward shift among California white voters in 2016 is unique,” writes Mike Males in California Forum.
7) Popular on video: Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice
Samantha Green was sentenced Friday to 15-years-to life in prison after a judge rejected her plea for a new trial.
