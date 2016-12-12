Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Mayor, councilmen to be sworn in
Darrell Steinberg will be sworn in as Sacramento mayor in an inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento. Councilmen Larry Carr, Eric Guerra, Steve Hansen and Allen Warren will also take the oath after winning re-election. The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are no longer available to the public, but Steinberg’s inaugural committee is providing a live stream at 6 p.m. at www.allaboutsac.com.
Stuff-A-Bus for charity in Roseville
Roseville Transit is holding its Stuff-A-Bus event, encouraging community members to fill Roseville Transit buses with canned goods and other nonperishable food through Dec. 20.
Donation bins are available on all buses and at the Alternative Transportation office, 401 Vernon St. in Roseville. All food collected will be donated to the Placer Food Bank.
For information on Roseville Transit, visit www.roseville.ca.us/transit or call 916-745-7560.
Things to do
▪ The Torch Club will hold its Christmas Party Singalong to benefit Loaves & Fishes from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by Sacramento singer-songwriter William Mylar, and includes guest musicians and a holiday singalong at the club, 904 15th St. There is no cover charge, but patrons are encouraged to bring new warm clothing donations for Sacramento’s Loaves and Fishes homeless shelter. The event is open to those ages 21 and older.
▪ The Elk Grove Chamber will hold its Holiday Open House Mixer 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 9401 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 125. The event is open to the public.
