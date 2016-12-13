Local

Light rail train service from Folsom stations to Sunrise stopped after vehicle accident

By Jessica Hice

Light rail trains will not be running east of Sunrise Boulevard Tuesday morning, due to a vehicle accident Monday, Sacramento Regional Transit District reports.

Devra Selenis, spokeswoman for Regional Transit, said the accident at Natoma Street and Folsom Boulevard caused extensive damage to a light rail power station in the area.

“The light rail will be down in the area for a few days,” Selinis said.

A special shuttle will transport passengers between Historic Folsom to the Sunrise station. Passengers have the option of driving to the Sunrise station to park in the park-pay-and-ride lot, Selinis added.

The light rail stations between Downtown and Sunrise Boulevard are not affected. Regional Transit alerts can be checked at https://m.sacrt.com/taalerts.aspx

