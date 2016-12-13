Light rail train service from Folsom stations to Sunrise stopped after vehicle accident

Light rail trains will not be running east of Sunrise Boulevard Tuesday morning, due to a vehicle accident Monday, Sacramento Regional Transit District reports.
Devra Selenis, spokeswoman for Regional Transit, said the accident at Natoma Street and Folsom Boulevard caused extensive damage to a light rail power station in the area.
“The light rail will be down in the area for a few days,” Selinis said.
Rider Alert: Due to a non-RT incident, RT will operate a bus bridge on the Gold Line from Folsom stations to Sunrise until further notice.— Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) December 13, 2016
A special shuttle will transport passengers between Historic Folsom to the Sunrise station. Passengers have the option of driving to the Sunrise station to park in the park-pay-and-ride lot, Selinis added.
The light rail stations between Downtown and Sunrise Boulevard are not affected. Regional Transit alerts can be checked at https://m.sacrt.com/taalerts.aspx
