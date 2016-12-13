Sheriff’s deputies had gone to apartment complex twice before Monday night shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department had gone out to the Magnolia Court Apartments two times on Monday before multiple rounds of bullets injured four people, including a 15-year-old girl, later that night, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull, department spokesman.
The shooting, which was reported just before 9 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue, happened as 16 people were in the home, including some children as young as age 4, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Multiple rounds were fired into the apartment through the closed front door of the second-floor unit, authorities said.
Of the four victims, a 39-year-old woman who was shot in the head and a 38-year-old woman who was shot in the face, were in critical condition, Turnbull said. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were in stable condition, he said.
Deputies responded to two reports of a disturbance between people living in the house and another person earlier Monday, Turnbull said.
“There were some prior incidents between a group that was in the home and a known party,” said Turnbull, who said he could not elaborate on who that person was or the nature of the prior incidents.
According to neighbor Eden Biddle, one of the women living in the home where the shooting took place said earlier in day that she had called authorities multiple times. Biddle said the woman was having issues with an ex-boyfriend, who she had split with months before.
“She told (deputies), ‘Hey can someone please stay here and watch. We need protection today,’ ” Biddle said of the woman.
Resident Jeff Johnson said he was at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting, and described hearing multiple rounds of gunfire ring through the block.
“We were over here in the corner and just heard gunshots, pop, pop,pop, pop,” he said.
Johnson said the home’s occupants included several women and young girls, one of whom came out of the residence with a gunshot wound to her leg Monday night.
William Hageman, also a resident in the apartment complex, said the shooting brought to light several safety concerns for he and his wife, who have lived there with their two children for about a year and a half and had visited someone who lived at the apartment complex several times before moving in.
Hageman said the gates installed at the building’s entrance and exit do not work and that there was no functional security cameras in use. Hageman said a security guard previously worked for the apartment complex for a brief time, but was let go.
“It should have never happened, especially to a kid,” he said about the shooting.
Stella De La Cruz, who identified herself as the property manager for the apartment complex, said she was hired two weeks ago to renovate the property and has since started the process of fixing the gates and adding working security cameras.
De La Cruz said she did not know how long the tenants of the apartment where the shooting took place had lived there and that she would need to investigate claims that upward of a dozen people lived in the unit.
“It breaks all the rules,” she said.
Turnbull said several suspects were seen fleeing the area after the incident, meaning more than one suspect could be in involved in the shooting.
A motive for the incident has not been established, he said.
“Investigators feel that the suspect and somebody in the apartment complex knew each other,” Turnbull said. “(The shooting) was not random.”
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
