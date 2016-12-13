Firefighters restore Christmas spirit

Five Tahoe Park residences had their Christmas spirit restored Sunday by a Sacramento Fire Department crew that installed new Christmas lights at their homes.
Thieves struck the five homes between 59th and 63rd streets in Tahoe Park the evening of Nov. 28. News of the “Grinch” targeting homes was reported by local television news outlet KCRA.
The fire fighters at the nearby Station 10 decided to help, said Chris Harvey, a spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.
The crew of nine men and one women pooled their money to buy each of the homes a 200-foot stand of lights, mesh light to place over shrubbery and a laser projection light. Using station ladders, the team spent about 10 minutes at each of the homes.
“We're all so grateful that the firefighters at Station 10 thought to replace our lights after they were stolen by a Grinch,” said Isaac Gonzalez, one of the resident whose lights were stolen.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
