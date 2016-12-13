Sacramento swears in Mayor Steinberg

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye swears in Darrell Steinberg as mayor while his wife, Julie, looks on.
Darrell Steinberg reacts after taking the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. He became mayor of Sacramento at the California State Railroad Museum.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg raises the gavel as he stand with Sacramento City Council members after sworn into office during his inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Congresswoman Doris Matsui hugs Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg's during his inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento council member Allen Warren is sworn into office by his son, Braxton, during Mayor Darrell Steinberg's inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg talks to the audience after he was sworn into office during his inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum onTuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento council member Steve Hansen wheels on to the stage followed by Michael McNulty who will administer his oath of office during Mayor Darrell Steinberg's inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Congresswoman Doris Matsui speaks during Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg's inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg takes the stage before he is sworn into office during his inauguration party at the California State Railroad Museum on Tuesday December 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Councilmen Larry Carr, Eric Guerra, Steve Hansen and Allen Warren will also take the oath after winning re-election.
