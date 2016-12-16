Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, whose efforts were instrumental in keeping the Sacramento Kings in town and in bringing the city a new arena, was honored by the team and its fans in a ceremony before the Kings-Los Angeles Lakers game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive presented Johnson with a signed ball as the mayor received a loud ovation from the big crowd. But the two never shook hands. The tension was noticeable after a flap last week in which the Kings declined to install a banner honoring Johnson.