Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Sober reminder for motorists
As the holiday revelry season shifts into high gear, area law enforcers have scheduled DUI checkpoints Friday. According the Sacramento Police Department, 1,115 people were killed on California roadways from alcohol-involved collisions in 2014 and more than 23,000 people were seriously injured.
Friday’s enforcements:
▪ Sacramento police’s checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at 5770 Freeport Blvd., next to the the Sacramento Public Safety Center, and last five to seven hours.
▪ Citrus Heights police plan a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.
▪ The California Highway Patrol will hold a checkpoint in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Long Lunch Friday at arena
Downtown Commons is hosting another event in its Long Lunch Fridays series in the plaza in front of Golden 1 Center downtown. The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., features food trucks, music by carolers and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.
Tree lighting in South Natomas
The Natomas holiday tree-lighting celebration takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at South Natomas Community Center, 2921 Truxel Road, Sacramento. Scheduled to help flip the switch are Mayor Darrell Steinberg, interim City Manager Howard Chan and City Council members Jeff Harris and Angelique Ashby.
Things to do
▪ The Rancho Cordova Civic Light Orchestra presents “Expressions of Joy” at 7:30 p.m. at River City Christian Church, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova. The holiday event features solo vocalists, the River City Christian Choir and a harmonica virtuoso.
