Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Wreath-laying at cemetery
The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery hosts host a wreath-laying ceremony, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, beginning at 9 a.m. at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. A short program will be followed by volunteers helping to lay wreaths. No sign-ups are required and all ages are welcome. Go to www.freewebs.com/wreathproject for more information.
DUI checkpoint in Elk Grove
The Elk Grove Police Department is conducting a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city beginning at 7 p.m. The checkpoint, scheduled to last until 3 a.m. Sunday, focuses on removing impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadways.
Cohn to discuss memoir
Former Sacramento City Council member Steve Cohn discusses his recently published “Citizen Cohn,” a book about his life and legacy. The event takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. at McKinley Library, 601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Chat with police at Galleria
The Roseville Police Department is inviting residents to join officers for coffee and a chat from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks on the first floor of the Westfield Galleria, near Macy’s, 1151 Galleria Blvd., Roseville. Citizens can ask questions, raise concerns and meet with officers.
Things to do
▪ RiverBells Sacramento, a community handbell ensemble, performs a special concert at 1 p.m. in the state Capitol Rotunda, 10th and L streets. The group consists of 15 ringers and performs with six octaves of Schulmerich handbells and six octaves of Malmark choir chimes. The event is free but a donation is appreciated. Go to www.riverbells.org for more information.
▪ The 11th annual Old Fashioned Christmas is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Stage Stop Museum, 9941 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove. The event features Victorian-themed holiday decor. Proceeds benefit the Elk Grove Historical Society. Go to www.elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com for more information.
▪ A Winter Wonderland Party is planned from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Leake Room and Children’s Room of the Woodland Public Library, 250 First St. Children can make paper chains, cut snowflakes and create string-art stars at the celebration, which also features games and a photo booth area for families.
