Steinberg’s chief of staff, retiring from another CalPERS agency, needs city council start work

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s chief of staff will need a special city council resolution before he can start his new job.
Mike McKeever, 61, a well-known transportation and urban growth expert, plans on starting as the new mayor’s right-hand man on January 1, the day after he retires as head of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments. Both employers are part of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, which has a 180-waiting period before a retiree can return to work for a covered employer.
The Sacramento City Council can waive that waiting period through a resolution.
Even then, the employment must be temporary if the retiree wants to continue drawing benefits. McKeever has said he will likely only hold the job for a year.
He will be paid $55.85 per hour with no benefits as Steinberg’s chief of staff, and can work a maximum of 960 hours per fiscal year, according to Steinberg’s spokesman, Jason Kinney. He will concurrently receive his retirement benefits earned from his 14 years at SACOG.
McKeever has been head of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments since 2014. The agency works with more than two dozen local governments in an attempt to create managed growth for the region. In that role, McKeever has pushed to limit urban sprawl and create neighborhoods where residents can live and work. SACOG also manages local transportation dollars, and works on quality-of-life issues including housing and air quality.
Steinberg said previously that he tapped McKeever for the job because, “he loves the city and the region, and he has the relationships and skills.”
