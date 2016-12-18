Local

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) DeMarcus Cousins unleashes profanities at Bee reporter in latest attempt to control the media

The column by Sacramento Bee executive editor Joyce Terhaar looks at how Sacramento Kings player DeMarcus Cousins has bullied reporters, including Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo, in an attempt to control and censor the media. The accompanying video captures several incidents.

2) ‘Spiritual warfare,’ ‘demonic attacks.’ The role religion played in home for sex-trafficking victims

Two weeks before the voluntary shutdown this year of Courage House, a licensed group home for young sex-trafficking victims near Sacramento, a ritual was performed on a teenage girl.

3) From guns to sex crimes to texting, the new laws affecting California in 2017

This year, the Legislature sent Gov. Jerry Brown 1,059 pieces of legislation, 898 of which the governor deemed worthy of his signature. He vetoed 159 and let two become law without signing them. We give you the highlights.

4) A talker: Sacramento Bee dining critic Carla Meyer picks top 10 dishes of 2016

See if any of your favorites made the list. Related: The premium-priced taco and other Sacramento food trends for 2016

5) Popular on Facebook: Teens killed on Highway 49 were ‘two peas in a pod’

The Bear River High School students killed in a head-on collision on Highway 49 were seniors awaiting graduation next spring.

Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

The crash occurred on Highway 49 near Joeger Road, north of Auburn.

6) Popular on Twitter: Jerry Brown strikes defiant tone: ‘California will launch its own damn satellite’

Gov. Jerry Brown, rallying a room of scientists with his most heated rhetoric yet on the topic, suggests California would defy the federal government should President-elect Donald Trump impede the state’s efforts to thwart climate change.

Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

Gov. Jerry Brown promised California would continue to vigorously pursue climate science the annual American Geophysical Union fall meeting in San Francisco. Video courtesy of American Geophysical Union

7) Popular video: Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, certifying the Nov. 8 election on Friday, rejected unproven allegations from President-elect Donald Trump of voter fraud and complaints from Bernie Sanders supporters before the June primary.

