Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Rancho Cordova officials consider self-storage project
A proposal to create a self-storage facility with outside RV parking at Mills Station is on the agenda for the Rancho Cordova City Council. Proposed is a conditional-use permit for the changes at the 127,000-square-foot building at 9950 Mills Station Road. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
Holiday music at state museum
The State Capitol Holiday Music Program continues at the California State Capitol Museum, 10th and L streets, Sacramento. Monday’s scheduled performers are the Sacramento Capitolaires at 11 a.m. and the Davis Chorale and Children’s Chorus at noon. Go to capitolmuseum.ca.gov for more information.
Things to do
▪ Want to see the best Christmas lights in the area? With the help of Sacramento Bee readers who suggested where to find creative, fun and bright outdoor Christmas holiday displays, The Bee presents its annual guide to the best holiday lights in the Sacramento region at sacb.ee/88oJ.
▪ An evening of stand-up comedy is being held at Oak Park Brewing Co., 3514 Broadway. The free event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. and is hosted by Dorian Foster.
▪ The Sacramento Jazz Coop sponsors a Winter Jazz Night at the Clara Auditorium, 2420 N St., starting at 7 p.m. Scheduled to perform is the Mel Martin Quartet. Tickets are $60.
Comments