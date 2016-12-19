Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson’s farewell holiday greeting: ‘Peace Out!’

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor Pause

0:52 Take a look at Sacramento Mayor Steinberg's low-key ride

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

4:03 Husband-wife team talk about opening Woodlake Tavern, two other restaurants

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:07 Sikhs campaign against racism

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban