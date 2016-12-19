Local

December 19, 2016 12:29 PM

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson’s farewell holiday greeting: ‘Peace Out!’

By Anita Chabria

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson sent his final holiday message on the way out of City Hall last week: “Peace Out!”

Johnson’s final mayoral holiday card features him and his staff standing on the steps of City Hall. The first photo is a classic group portrait framed in red, with a “Happy Holidays” message at the bottom.

The next frame features everyone in the group flashing the peace sign. The text says “Peace” in traditional gold font, with “Out!” printed as if handwritten below it. The bottom of the card reads, “It’s been a fun 8 years!”

Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa

