December 25, 2016 8:22 PM

Monday’s holiday business closures

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Federal closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26

State closed, observed on Monday, Dec. 26

County office in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26

City offices, federal and state courts, post offices all closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26

BANKS

Closed Sunday, Dec. 25-Monday, Dec. 26

EDUCATION

Libraries

Sacramento closed Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 24-25

El Dorado, Placer closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26

Yolo closed Sunday-Monday, Dec. 25-26

SANITATION

Due to Christmas occurring on a Sunday, the following areas retain regular curbside schedules:

Auburn

Davis

El Dorado Hills

Elk Grove

Folsom

Roseville

Sacramento City

One-day delay:

Sacramento County

Winters

Woodland

TRANSPORTATION

Parking meters not enforced Monday

Rail service:

Regional Transit – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26

Amtrak and BART – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26

Caltrain – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26

Regional Transit buses –- operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26

Paratransit – operating on regular schedule

South County Transit – no service

E-tran – no service

Delta Breeze – no service

BlueGo - Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule

Lincoln and Placer Transit – not in service Monday, Dec. 26

Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule

Roseville Transit – not in service

Placer Commuter Express buses – not in service Monday, Dec. 26

Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule Monday, Dec. 26

Unitrans – no service

Comments

 

