Monday’s holiday business closures

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

2:35 Donald Penn on Carr's injury: 'I'm mad at myself'

4:03 Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: Derek Carr 'will be out indefinitely'

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:27 Colombia plane crash: Injured victims carried away from site