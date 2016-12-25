Monday’s holiday business closures

GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26
State closed, observed on Monday, Dec. 26
County office in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo all closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26
City offices, federal and state courts, post offices all closed, observed Monday, Dec. 26
BANKS
Closed Sunday, Dec. 25-Monday, Dec. 26
EDUCATION
Libraries
Sacramento closed Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 24-25
El Dorado, Placer closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26
Yolo closed Sunday-Monday, Dec. 25-26
SANITATION
Due to Christmas occurring on a Sunday, the following areas retain regular curbside schedules:
Auburn
Davis
El Dorado Hills
Elk Grove
Folsom
Roseville
Sacramento City
One-day delay:
Sacramento County
Winters
Woodland
TRANSPORTATION
Parking meters not enforced Monday
Rail service:
Regional Transit – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26
Amtrak and BART – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26
Caltrain – operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26
Regional Transit buses –- operating on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec. 26
Paratransit – operating on regular schedule
South County Transit – no service
E-tran – no service
Delta Breeze – no service
BlueGo - Route 19 not in service, Routes 20 and 21 operating on weekend schedule
Lincoln and Placer Transit – not in service Monday, Dec. 26
Tahoe Area Regional Transit – operating on regular schedule
Roseville Transit – not in service
Placer Commuter Express buses – not in service Monday, Dec. 26
Yolobus – Routes 35, 40, 42A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a weekend schedule Monday, Dec. 26
Unitrans – no service
